Nebraska vs. UNC Wilmington December 5 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) will play the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Nebraska vs. UNC Wilmington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Nebraska Games
- November 25 at TCU
- December 2 at home vs Georgia Tech
- November 23 at Lamar
- November 29 at home vs Florida Atlantic
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.