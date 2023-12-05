The Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Omaha Mavericks (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Western Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Mavericks put up 19.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Leathernecks allow their opponents to score (58.9).

Omaha has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Western Illinois has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.

The 81.6 points per game the Leathernecks put up are the same as the Mavericks allow.

Western Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 85.6 points.

Omaha is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

The Leathernecks shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Mavericks allow defensively.

The Mavericks make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Leathernecks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Omaha Leaders

Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Grace Cave: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26)

11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26) Polina Nikulochkina: 9.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

9.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Deanay Watson: 7.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%

Omaha Schedule