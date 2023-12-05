How to Watch the Omaha vs. Western Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Western Illinois Leathernecks (7-1) will be attempting to extend a six-game home winning streak when taking on the Omaha Mavericks (2-5) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Western Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Western Hall in Macomb, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Summit Games
Omaha vs. Western Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Mavericks put up 19.5 more points per game (78.4) than the Leathernecks allow their opponents to score (58.9).
- Omaha has put together a 2-5 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.
- Western Illinois has a 7-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.4 points.
- The 81.6 points per game the Leathernecks put up are the same as the Mavericks allow.
- Western Illinois is 3-0 when scoring more than 85.6 points.
- Omaha is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.
- The Leathernecks shoot 47.1% from the field, 5.3% lower than the Mavericks allow defensively.
- The Mavericks make 42.6% of their shots from the field, 6.2% higher than the Leathernecks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Omaha Leaders
- Kennedi Grant: 10.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 34.2 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
- Grace Cave: 9.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.3 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)
- Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 43.6 FG%, 57.7 3PT% (15-for-26)
- Polina Nikulochkina: 9.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Deanay Watson: 7.3 PTS, 46.7 FG%
Omaha Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 92-86
|Charles Koch Arena
|11/27/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 87-79
|Baxter Arena
|12/1/2023
|UIC
|L 95-89
|Baxter Arena
|12/5/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|-
|Western Hall
|12/10/2023
|Peru State
|-
|Baxter Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Texas Southern
|-
|Health & PE Arena
