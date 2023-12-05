Should you bet on Ross Colton to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks meet up on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Colton stats and insights

  • In seven of 24 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In two games versus the Ducks this season, he has scored one goal on seven shots.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Ducks are allowing 84 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:49 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 1 1 0 10:27 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 11:42 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 13:23 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 2 1 1 13:24 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 13:26 Home W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.