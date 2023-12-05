For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, is Ryan Johansen a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Johansen stats and insights

  • Johansen has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus one assist.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 20.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 84 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 20.0 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Johansen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:51 Away L 4-1
12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 12:09 Away L 4-3 SO
11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:59 Away L 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 10:58 Home W 4-1
11/25/2023 Flames 1 1 0 13:29 Home W 3-1
11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:45 Away W 3-2
11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:13 Home W 5-2
11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-3
11/18/2023 Stars 1 1 0 10:55 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.