Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 5?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Tomas Tatar find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has attempted zero shots in two games against the Ducks this season, but has not scored.
- Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have conceded 84 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 20 hits and 16.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tatar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|10:31
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|8:10
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:54
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|11:32
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:19
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/15/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:52
|Home
|W 8-2
|11/13/2023
|Kraken
|2
|0
|2
|12:17
|Away
|W 5-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.