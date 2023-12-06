The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Nebraska Stats Insights

The Cornhuskers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).

Nebraska has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.

The Cornhuskers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 85th.

The 78.9 points per game the Cornhuskers average are 10.1 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (68.8).

When Nebraska puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 6-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).

When playing at home, the Cornhuskers surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (75.2).

In terms of total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7 per game, compared to 6.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nebraska Upcoming Schedule