How to Watch Nebraska vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) hope to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska Stats Insights
- The Cornhuskers make 43.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Gophers have allowed to their opponents (40.5%).
- Nebraska has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.5% from the field.
- The Cornhuskers are the 25th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Gophers sit at 85th.
- The 78.9 points per game the Cornhuskers average are 10.1 more points than the Golden Gophers give up (68.8).
- When Nebraska puts up more than 68.8 points, it is 6-0.
Nebraska Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nebraska scored 70.9 points per game last year at home, which was 5.1 more points than it averaged away from home (65.8).
- When playing at home, the Cornhuskers surrendered 9.5 fewer points per game (65.7) than when playing on the road (75.2).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Nebraska performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 7 per game, compared to 6.8 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark on the road.
Nebraska Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Duquesne
|W 89-79
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|11/26/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 85-72
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/3/2023
|Creighton
|L 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|12/10/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Kansas State
|-
|Bramlage Coliseum
