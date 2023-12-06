Nebraska vs. Minnesota: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 6
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) will welcome in the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nebraska Moneyline
|Minnesota Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nebraska (-2.5)
|147.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nebraska (-3.5)
|147.5
|-152
|+126
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- Nebraska has covered five times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Cornhuskers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of seven times this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Golden Gophers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this year.
Nebraska Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Nebraska is 80th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (71st).
- Nebraska's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.