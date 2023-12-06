The Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 0-1 Big Ten) are only 2.5-point underdogs as they look to extend a three-game home win streak when they square off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-1, 0-0 Big Ten) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under set at 147.5 points.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nebraska -2.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska Betting Records & Stats

In three of seven games this season, Nebraska and its opponents have gone over 147.5 points.

The average total in Nebraska's outings this year is 144.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cornhuskers are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.

Minnesota (6-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 71.4% of the time, 3.6% more often than Nebraska (5-2-0) this year.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nebraska 3 42.9% 78.9 157.9 65.3 134.1 143.2 Minnesota 4 50% 79.0 157.9 68.8 134.1 144.4

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

Nebraska put together an 8-12-0 ATS record in conference action last year.

The 78.9 points per game the Cornhuskers score are 10.1 more points than the Golden Gophers allow (68.8).

Nebraska has a 5-1 record against the spread and a 6-0 record overall when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nebraska 5-2-0 5-1 4-3-0 Minnesota 6-2-0 1-1 4-4-0

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nebraska Minnesota 11-4 Home Record 6-11 4-8 Away Record 1-9 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 2-9-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 62.2 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

