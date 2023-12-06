The Denver Nuggets (14-7) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) as only 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT. The matchup has a point total of 224.5.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -0.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 224.5 combined points in 10 of 21 games this season.

Denver's contests this year have an average point total of 225, 0.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets' ATS record is 8-13-0 this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 18 games this season and won 12 (66.7%) of those contests.

Denver has a record of 12-6, a 66.7% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Nuggets have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 10 47.6% 114.5 227.4 110.4 220.1 223.2 Clippers 7 36.8% 112.9 227.4 109.7 220.1 227.3

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have gone 5-5 over their past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Denver has performed better when playing at home, covering five times in nine home games, and three times in 12 road games.

The Nuggets record 114.5 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers allow.

When Denver scores more than 109.7 points, it is 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 8-13 7-12 10-11 Clippers 7-12 1-4 7-12

Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nuggets Clippers 114.5 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 8-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-5 11-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 6-4 110.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.7 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 5-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 6-7 10-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 8-5

