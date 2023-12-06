Nikola Jokic and Paul George are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers square off at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

ESPN, BSSC, and ALT

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -120) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -102) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 29 points Jokic scores per game are 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

He averages 0.3 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 12.5).

Jokic's assist average -- 9.8 -- is higher than Wednesday's assist prop bet (9.5).

Jokic has knocked down 1.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Michael Porter Jr. has averaged 17.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points higher than Wednesday's over/under.

He has collected eight rebounds per game, 1.5 more than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (6.5).

Porter has made 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +126)

Aaron Gordon's 13.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Wednesday's over/under.

He averages 0.7 more rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 6.5.

Gordon has averaged 3.8 assists this season, 0.3 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -185)

George has racked up 23.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, the same as Wednesday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 5.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).

George's season-long assist average -- 4.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Wednesday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

George has averaged 3.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Kawhi Leonard Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: -132)

The 23.5-point prop bet set for Kawhi Leonard on Wednesday is 1.7 higher than his scoring average on the season.

He has pulled down six rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

Leonard has averaged 3.4 assists this season, 0.9 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

His 2.2 made three-pointers average is 0.7 higher than his prop bet on Wednesday.

