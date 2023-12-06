Oilers vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - December 6
The Edmonton Oilers' (9-12-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for their Wednesday, December 6 matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (14-9-1) at Rogers Place, with a start time of 9:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Dylan Holloway
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Edmonton, Alberta
- Arena: Rogers Place
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton's 73 total goals (3.3 per game) make it the 16th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes are fifth in the league in scoring (81 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Carolina allows 3.2 goals per game (77 total), which ranks 19th in the league.
- They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at +4.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Oilers vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-115)
|Hurricanes (-105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.