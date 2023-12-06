How to Watch Omaha vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Omaha vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Omaha Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
- Omaha is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 184th.
- The Mavericks put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 66.7 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
- Omaha has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.
Omaha Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Omaha averaged 13.8 more points per game at home (76.2) than away (62.4).
- At home, the Mavericks allowed 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.
- Omaha drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than on the road (28.9%).
Omaha Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Mid-America Christian
|W 76-59
|Baxter Arena
|11/27/2023
|York (NE)
|W 104-68
|Baxter Arena
|11/30/2023
|Bellevue (NE)
|W 78-59
|Baxter Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|-
|American Bank Center
|12/17/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Baxter Arena
