The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing skid at the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks are shooting 45.2% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.4% the Red Raiders' opponents have shot this season.
  • Omaha is 5-1 when it shoots better than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 311th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Red Raiders sit at 184th.
  • The Mavericks put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 66.7 the Red Raiders allow to opponents.
  • Omaha has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 66.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Omaha averaged 13.8 more points per game at home (76.2) than away (62.4).
  • At home, the Mavericks allowed 76.3 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 79.
  • Omaha drained more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (4.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than on the road (28.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Mid-America Christian W 76-59 Baxter Arena
11/27/2023 York (NE) W 104-68 Baxter Arena
11/30/2023 Bellevue (NE) W 78-59 Baxter Arena
12/6/2023 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
12/9/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center
12/17/2023 Stetson - Baxter Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.