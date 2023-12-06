Wednesday's game features the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) and the Omaha Mavericks (5-4) clashing at United Supermarkets Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 79-62 victory for heavily favored Texas Tech according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 6.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 79, Omaha 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Texas Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-17.1)

Texas Tech (-17.1) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Texas Tech is 2-4-0 against the spread, while Omaha's ATS record this season is 4-0-0. A total of two out of the Red Raiders' games this season have gone over the point total, and two of the Mavericks' games have gone over.

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks' +73 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 75.8 points per game (164th in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per contest (110th in college basketball).

Omaha records 29.9 rebounds per game (306th in college basketball), compared to the 30.8 of its opponents.

Omaha knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (177th in college basketball) at a 35.3% rate (110th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Omaha wins the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 10.2 (64th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.6.

