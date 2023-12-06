The Omaha Mavericks (5-4) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (5-2) after losing three road games in a row. The Red Raiders are heavy favorites by 20.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -20.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Omaha has played only one game this season that finished with a combined score higher than 144.5 points.

The average total for Omaha's games this season is 143.4 points, 1.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Omaha has covered every spread it has faced this season (4-0-0).

Texas Tech has covered the spread less often than Omaha this year, tallying an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the 4-0-0 record of Omaha.

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 2 33.3% 73 148.8 66.7 134.4 134.7 Omaha 1 25% 75.8 148.8 67.7 134.4 141

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Mavericks' 75.8 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 66.7 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 2-4-0 1-1 2-4-0 Omaha 4-0-0 1-0 2-2-0

Omaha vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech Omaha 11-6 Home Record 5-7 3-7 Away Record 1-15 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.2 66 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-9-0

