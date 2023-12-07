Currently, the Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2) have eight players on the injury report, including Cale Makar, for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2) at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Samuel Girard D Out Personal
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Cale Makar D Questionable Lower Body
Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Lower Body
Valeri Nichushkin RW Questionable Illness
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Undisclosed

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Vladislav Namestnikov C Questionable Lower Body
Rasmus Kupari C Out Shoulder
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the NHL (89 total, 3.6 per game).
  • Their goal differential (+17) makes them sixth-best in the league.

Jets Season Insights

  • The Jets' 77 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 14th in the league.
  • Winnipeg's total of 65 goals allowed (2.7 per game) is sixth-best in the league.
  • They have the ninth-best goal differential in the league at +12.

Avalanche vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-155) Jets (+125) 6

