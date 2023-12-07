Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the home favorite Colorado Avalanche (16-7-2, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Winnipeg Jets (14-8-2, +135 moneyline odds) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and ESPN+.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

ALT and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Avalanche vs. Jets Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Avalanche vs. Jets Betting Trends

Winnipeg has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 12 of 24 games this season.

The Avalanche are 15-8 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Jets have been the underdog 11 times this season, and upset their opponent in three, or 27.3%, of those games.

Colorado is 9-5 (victorious in 64.3% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter.

Winnipeg has played with moneyline odds of +135 or longer once this season and won that game.

Avalanche Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-2-2 4-6 5-5-0 6.5 3.40 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-2-2 3.40 2.50 8 21.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 6-4 2-8-0 6.5 2.80 1.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.80 1.80 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 5-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8

