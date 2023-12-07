Devon Toews and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Ball Arena. Thinking about a bet on Toews? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews' plus-minus rating this season, in 24:04 per game on the ice, is +10.

Toews has a goal in four games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Toews has a point in 11 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Toews has an assist in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Toews' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 13 Points 3 4 Goals 0 9 Assists 3

