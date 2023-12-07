Can we expect Joel Kiviranta lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Kiviranta stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Kiviranta scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

Kiviranta has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

