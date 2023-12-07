Can we anticipate Josh Manson lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Winnipeg Jets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Jets yet this season.

Manson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/5/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:52 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 1 1 0 17:55 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 19:39 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:50 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:16 Home W 3-1 11/24/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:41 Away W 3-2 11/22/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:38 Home W 5-2 11/20/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-3 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:28 Home L 8-2

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and ESPN+

ALT and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

