Top Lakers vs. Pelicans Players to Watch - December 7
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-9) and the New Orleans Pelicans (12-10) are scheduled to meet on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Anthony Davis and Brandon Ingram are two players to watch.
How to Watch Lakers vs. Pelicans
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, truTV
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
Lakers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Lakers topped the Suns on Tuesday, 106-103. Their top scorer was LeBron James with 31 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LeBron James
|31
|8
|11
|5
|0
|2
|Anthony Davis
|27
|15
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Austin Reaves
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
Pelicans' Last Game
The Pelicans were victorious in their most recent game against the Kings, 127-117, on Monday. Ingram led the way with 30 points, plus eight boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Brandon Ingram
|30
|8
|6
|1
|0
|3
|Herbert Jones
|23
|5
|5
|0
|2
|3
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|18
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Lakers Players to Watch
- Davis' numbers on the season are 23 points, 3.1 assists and 12.6 boards per contest.
- James' numbers for the season are 24.7 points, 7.6 boards and 6.6 assists per game, shooting 54.6% from the floor and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- D'Angelo Russell's numbers on the season are 16.7 points, 6.5 assists and 3.3 boards per game.
- Austin Reaves' numbers on the season are 14 points, 4.6 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
- Christian Wood is averaging 7 points, 0.8 assists and 5.9 boards per game.
Pelicans Players to Watch
- Ingram's averages for the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists, making 49.9% of his shots from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
- Jonas Valanciunas' averages on the season are 14.2 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, making 56.7% of his shots from the field.
- Zion Williamson gives the Pelicans 22.7 points, 5.8 boards and 4.9 assists per contest, plus 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Herbert Jones averages 12.4 points, 4.2 boards and 2.9 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- Dyson Daniels gives the Pelicans 7 points, 4.6 boards and 3.3 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|Team
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anthony Davis
|LAL
|24.1
|13.6
|2.8
|1.4
|2.1
|0
|Brandon Ingram
|NO
|24.7
|5.2
|5.3
|0.9
|0.1
|1.5
|LeBron James
|LAL
|24.8
|6.5
|7.1
|1.5
|0.5
|2.4
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|NO
|16.1
|10.2
|2.5
|0.5
|0.9
|0.4
|Zion Williamson
|NO
|19.1
|4.1
|4.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.1
|D'Angelo Russell
|LAL
|14.3
|3.1
|6.4
|1.2
|0.4
|2.3
