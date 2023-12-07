The Colorado Avalanche, Nathan MacKinnon among them, face the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Considering a wager on MacKinnon in the Avalanche-Jets game? Use our stats and information below.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +100)

1.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, MacKinnon has averaged 22:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

MacKinnon has a goal in nine games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

MacKinnon has a point in 19 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points 11 times.

MacKinnon has an assist in 16 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

MacKinnon's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 50% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, MacKinnon has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 65 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 25 Games 4 34 Points 3 9 Goals 1 25 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.