Jamal Murray and the rest of the Denver Nuggets will be facing the Houston Rockets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 111-102 loss to the Clippers (his most recent game) Murray posted 23 points and six assists.

With prop bets in place for Murray, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 17.5 17.0 Rebounds 3.5 2.7 Assists 5.5 7.1 PRA -- 26.8 PR -- 19.7 3PM 2.5 2.1



Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Rockets

This season, he's put up 6.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.3 per contest.

He's attempted 5.2 threes per game, or 6.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets average the fourth-most possessions per game with 100.4. His opponents, the Rockets, have the slowest tempo with 100 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the second-best defensive squad in the league, giving up 106.9 points per game.

Giving up 43.5 rebounds per game, the Rockets are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

Conceding 22.9 assists per game, the Rockets are the best squad in the NBA.

The Rockets allow 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Jamal Murray vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 22 16 6 6 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.