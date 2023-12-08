Michael Porter Jr. will take the court for the Denver Nuggets on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Houston Rockets.

Porter, in his last showing, had 18 points and nine rebounds in a 111-102 loss to the Clippers.

In this article, we look at Porter's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.5 18.7 Rebounds 7.5 8.1 8.0 Assists -- 1.7 1.9 PRA -- 27.3 28.6 PR -- 25.6 26.7 3PM 2.5 3.0 3.4



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Rockets

Porter is responsible for taking 15.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.8 per game.

He's taken 7.5 threes per game, or 23.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Nuggets average 100.4 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Rockets are the league's slowest with 100 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Rockets are second in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Rockets are 11th in the league, allowing 43.5 rebounds per contest.

The Rockets concede 22.9 assists per contest, best in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Rockets have allowed 11.2 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2023 34 30 10 5 7 0 1 11/24/2023 37 14 7 1 2 2 1 11/12/2023 38 25 10 0 3 1 0

