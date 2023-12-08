The Houston Rockets (9-9) will visit the Denver Nuggets (14-8) after losing eight road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Rockets have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

In games Denver shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 14-5 overall.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Rockets rank 13th.

The 114.0 points per game the Nuggets score are 7.1 more points than the Rockets allow (106.9).

Denver is 14-4 when scoring more than 106.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Nuggets are putting up 13.3 more points per game (121.8) than they are away from home (108.5).

Denver cedes 110.8 points per game in home games, compared to 110.2 in road games.

In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have performed better in home games this season, averaging 13.0 threes per game with a 39.5% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 threes per game and a 34.2% three-point percentage away from home.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries