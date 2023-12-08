Alperen Sengun and Nikola Jokic are among the players with prop bets available when the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets square off at Ball Arena on Friday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

ALT and Space City Home Network

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 12.5 (Over: -125) 9.5 (Over: -159) 1.5 (Over: +144)

The 29.5 point total set for Jokic on Friday is 0.9 more than his season scoring average (28.6).

He has collected 12.9 rebounds per game, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (12.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.8 assists per game this year, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -118) 2.5 (Over: -147)

The 16.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Friday is 1.0 less than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 8.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

His three made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: -149)

The 13.1 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 0.6 more than his over/under on Friday.

He has collected 7.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Gordon averages 3.7 assists, 1.2 more than his over/under for Friday.

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: +100) 8.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +126)

Friday's prop bet for Sengun is 22.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

His rebounding average of nine is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.6 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (5.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -147) 8.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 16.5 points prop total set for Fred VanVleet on Friday is 0.3 more than his season scoring average (16.2).

He has pulled down 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

VanVleet's year-long assist average -- 9.1 per game -- is 0.6 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

VanVleet's 3.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

