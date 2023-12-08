How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SSC Napoli and Juventus square off for the only matchup on the Serie A slate today.
We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Serie A action right here. Check out the links below.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Juventus vs SSC Napoli
SSC Napoli journeys to match up with Juventus at Allianz Stadium in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Juventus (+130)
- Underdog: SSC Napoli (+215)
- Draw: (+215)
