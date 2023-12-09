How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
A pair of hot squads meet when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, who have won six in a row.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights
- This season, the Wildcats have a 50.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 44.3% of shots the Badgers' opponents have hit.
- Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
- The 93.4 points per game the Wildcats put up are 30.3 more points than the Badgers give up (63.1).
- When Arizona scores more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 76th.
- The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).
- Wisconsin is 7-2 when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did when playing on the road (77.1).
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.5.
- At home, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer three-pointers per game (8.5) than away from home (9). However, it owned a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to on the road (35.9%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game last season, 0.8 fewer points than it averaged on the road (67.3).
- The Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71 on the road.
- At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
