How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Having won three straight, the Philadelphia Flyers visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
You can tune in to watch the Avalanche attempt to defeat the the Flyers on ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs Flyers Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have given up 76 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Avalanche score the third-most goals in the NHL (91 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 30 goals over that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|26
|10
|26
|36
|26
|14
|47.2%
|Cale Makar
|24
|7
|27
|34
|14
|21
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|26
|12
|19
|31
|13
|14
|52.3%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|24
|10
|11
|21
|11
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|26
|4
|10
|14
|18
|18
|-
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers' total of 71 goals conceded (2.7 per game) is 11th in the NHL.
- With 76 goals (2.9 per game), the Flyers have the league's 20th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 games, the Flyers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 25 goals over that span.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|26
|14
|8
|22
|7
|18
|28.1%
|Travis Sanheim
|26
|2
|16
|18
|24
|14
|-
|Sean Couturier
|24
|6
|12
|18
|12
|18
|49.8%
|Joel Farabee
|26
|9
|7
|16
|6
|6
|45%
|Cam Atkinson
|26
|8
|7
|15
|11
|9
|83.3%
