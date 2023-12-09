The Philadelphia Flyers (14-10-2) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they take on the Colorado Avalanche (16-8-2) on the road on Saturday, December 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the past 10 outings for the Avalanche (5-3-2), their offense has totaled 30 goals while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have recorded 38 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (18.4%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.

Avalanche vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final tally of Avalanche 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-210)

Avalanche (-210) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Avalanche vs Flyers Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche have gone 1-2-3 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 16-8-2.

In the five games Colorado has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 2-2-1 record (good for five points).

In the two games this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they've finished 1-1-0 (two points).

Colorado has lost both games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Avalanche have scored three or more goals 19 times, and are 15-2-2 in those games (to record 32 points).

In the 12 games when Colorado has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 11-1-0 to record 22 points.

In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 10-4-0 (20 points).

The Avalanche's opponents have had more shots in 10 games. The Avalanche finished 5-4-1 in those contests (11 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 5th 3.5 Goals Scored 2.92 22nd 11th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.73 9th 10th 31.9 Shots 32.6 7th 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 28 4th 18th 18.81% Power Play % 12.2% 27th 7th 85.11% Penalty Kill % 85.88% 6th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Avalanche vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.