Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Box Butte County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Box Butte County, Nebraska is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Box Butte County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alliance High School at Hot Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on December 9
- Location: Hot Springs, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.