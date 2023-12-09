The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they visit the Xavier Musketeers (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Cincinnati vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bearcats have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Musketeers' opponents have hit.
  • Cincinnati has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Musketeers sit at 77th.
  • The Bearcats put up 87.3 points per game, 17.2 more points than the 70.1 the Musketeers give up.
  • Cincinnati is 6-0 when scoring more than 70.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Bearcats have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
  • This season, Xavier has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.9% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Musketeers rank 252nd.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 75.6 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65 the Bearcats allow.
  • Xavier has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Cincinnati performed better in home games last season, averaging 82.6 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game away from home.
  • The Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game at home last year, compared to 71.1 away from home.
  • Cincinnati sunk 8.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.4% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.4 threes per game, 34.7% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Xavier scored 3.1 more points per game at home (83.6) than on the road (80.5).
  • The Musketeers gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.
  • Xavier knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard W 86-81 Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU W 99-62 Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center
12/12/2023 Bryant - Fifth Third Arena
12/16/2023 Dayton - Heritage Bank Center

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Oakland L 78-76 Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston L 66-60 Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware L 87-80 Cintas Center
12/9/2023 Cincinnati - Cintas Center
12/16/2023 Winthrop - Cintas Center
12/20/2023 @ St. John's - Carnesecca Arena

