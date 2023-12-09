The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Chippewas allow to opponents.
  • Creighton has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.
  • The Chippewas are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 32nd.
  • The 84 points per game the Bluejays put up are 8.7 more points than the Chippewas allow (75.3).
  • Creighton is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).
  • The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.6 in away games.
  • Creighton made 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/23/2023 Colorado State L 69-48 T-Mobile Center
11/30/2023 @ Oklahoma State W 79-65 Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV - Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha

