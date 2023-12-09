The No. 10 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) battle the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 2.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX Sports Networks

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.7% the Chippewas allow to opponents.

Creighton has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Chippewas are the 324th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 32nd.

The 84 points per game the Bluejays put up are 8.7 more points than the Chippewas allow (75.3).

Creighton is 7-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton posted 79.3 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in away games (72.5).

The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.6 in away games.

Creighton made 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

