The Creighton Bluejays (7-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (3-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 on Fox Sports 2.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Central Michigan matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Central Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Creighton (-30.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Creighton (-30.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

Creighton has put together a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Central Michigan has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In the Chippewas' eight chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Creighton's national championship odds (+2000) place it just eighth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is sixth-best.

Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

