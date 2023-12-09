Creighton vs. Central Michigan December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (5-1) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on Fox Sports 2.
Creighton vs. Central Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 2
Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.3 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Fredrick King: 6.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
Central Michigan Players to Watch
Creighton vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|Central Michigan AVG
|Central Michigan Rank
|46th
|84.0
|Points Scored
|64.8
|328th
|54th
|63.7
|Points Allowed
|74.5
|263rd
|25th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|27.8
|341st
|167th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.0
|196th
|2nd
|12.3
|3pt Made
|6.3
|264th
|37th
|17.5
|Assists
|10.7
|307th
|51st
|9.7
|Turnovers
|14.2
|311th
