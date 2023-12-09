Saturday's game between the DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) and Louisville Cardinals (4-4) at Wintrust Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-74, with DePaul securing the victory. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 9.

The matchup has no line set.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wintrust Arena

DePaul vs. Louisville Score Prediction

Prediction: DePaul 76, Louisville 74

Spread & Total Prediction for DePaul vs. Louisville

Computer Predicted Spread: DePaul (-1.6)

DePaul (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.2

DePaul has put together a 1-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Louisville is 3-4-0. The Blue Demons have hit the over in four games, while Cardinals games have gone over five times.

DePaul Performance Insights

The Blue Demons have been outscored by 9.4 points per game (scoring 70.5 points per game to rank 268th in college basketball while allowing 79.9 per contest to rank 332nd in college basketball) and have a -75 scoring differential overall.

DePaul loses the rebound battle by six boards on average. it records 27.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 353rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.1 per outing.

DePaul knocks down 7.4 three-pointers per game (186th in college basketball) at a 39.1% rate (26th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 37.1% from deep.

The Blue Demons score 89.8 points per 100 possessions (272nd in college basketball), while giving up 101.7 points per 100 possessions (344th in college basketball).

DePaul has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.8 (307th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.4 (248th in college basketball).

Louisville Performance Insights

The Cardinals have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 75.4 points per game (160th in college basketball) and allowing 74.6 (258th in college basketball).

Louisville grabs 36.4 rebounds per game (54th in college basketball) while conceding 32.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.6 boards per game.

Louisville knocks down 5.4 three-pointers per game (327th in college basketball) at a 28.5% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 5.9 its opponents make, shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.

Louisville has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.5 per game (231st in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (267th in college basketball).

