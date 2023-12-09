The DePaul Blue Demons (1-7) will look to stop a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wintrust Arena, airing at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

DePaul vs. Louisville Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

DePaul Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Demons have a 44.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 44.6% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

DePaul has a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.6% from the field.

The Blue Demons are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cardinals rank 82nd.

The Blue Demons record just 4.1 fewer points per game (70.5) than the Cardinals give up (74.6).

When DePaul totals more than 74.6 points, it is 0-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisville Stats Insights

The Cardinals have shot at a 41.9% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points less than the 47.5% shooting opponents of the Blue Demons have averaged.

The Blue Demons are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 43rd.

The Cardinals score an average of 75.4 points per game, only 4.5 fewer points than the 79.9 the Blue Demons allow.

Louisville is 2-0 when allowing fewer than 70.5 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul put up 75.4 points per game last season at home, which was nine more points than it averaged on the road (66.4).

The Blue Demons allowed 77.5 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.1 more points than they allowed on the road (77.4).

Looking at three-point shooting, DePaul fared better in home games last year, draining 9.5 three-pointers per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Louisville scored 66 points per game last season, 1.6 more than it averaged away (64.4).

At home, the Cardinals allowed 71.9 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 81.1.

At home, Louisville sunk 6.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.9). Louisville's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (31.7%) than away (37.3%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/25/2023 Northern Illinois L 89-79 Wintrust Arena 12/1/2023 Iowa State L 99-80 Wintrust Arena 12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M L 89-64 Reed Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville - Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern - Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova - Wintrust Arena

Louisville Upcoming Schedule