Devon Toews will be in action when the Colorado Avalanche and Philadelphia Flyers face off on Saturday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Toews are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Devon Toews vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 24:05 on the ice per game.

Toews has a goal in four of 26 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 26 games this year, Toews has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In nine of 26 games this season, Toews has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Toews goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

Toews has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Toews Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 26 Games 2 14 Points 2 4 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.