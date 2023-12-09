Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Knox County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Knox County, Nebraska today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Knox County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crofton High School at Guardian Angels Central Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on December 9
- Location: West Point, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
