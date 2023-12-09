Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lancaster County, Nebraska, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bellevue West High School at Lincoln Pius X High School
- Game Time: 4:20 PM CT on December 9
- Location: Lincoln, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.