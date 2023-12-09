The Colorado Avalanche, Mikko Rantanen among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Looking to wager on Rantanen's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-PH, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +125)

1.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:22 per game on the ice, is +3.

In Rantanen's 26 games played this season he's scored in 10 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Rantanen has a point in 17 of 26 games this year, with multiple points in nine of them.

In 14 of 26 games this season, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 56.1% chance of Rantanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 71 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 26 Games 2 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

