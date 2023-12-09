The Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (7-1) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network Overflow 3

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers' 81.7 points per game are 22.9 more points than the 58.8 the Spartans allow.

Nebraska is 7-2 when it scores more than 58.8 points.

Michigan State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 81.7 points.

The 93.9 points per game the Spartans score are 36.8 more points than the Cornhuskers give up (57.1).

When Michigan State scores more than 57.1 points, it is 7-1.

When Nebraska allows fewer than 93.9 points, it is 7-2.

This season the Spartans are shooting 52.3% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Cornhuskers concede.

The Cornhuskers' 47.8 shooting percentage from the field is 10.8 higher than the Spartans have conceded.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 53.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23)

17.2 PTS, 9.6 REB, 53.3 FG%, 17.4 3PT% (4-for-23) Jaz Shelley: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53)

14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.2 FG%, 35.8 3PT% (19-for-53) Darian White: 9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

9.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12) Natalie Potts: 12.4 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18)

12.4 PTS, 67.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (6-for-18) Callin Hake: 6.9 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

Nebraska Schedule