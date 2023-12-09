Saturday's game between the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) and Omaha Mavericks (5-5) at American Bank Center should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-71, with Texas A&M-CC securing the victory. Game time is at 4:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas Venue: American Bank Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-CC 72, Omaha 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M-CC (-1.6)

Texas A&M-CC (-1.6) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

Texas A&M-CC's record against the spread so far this season is 3-2-0, and Omaha's is 4-1-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Islanders are 1-4-0 and the Mavericks are 3-2-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game (posting 74 points per game, 197th in college basketball, and allowing 69.6 per outing, 146th in college basketball) and have a +44 scoring differential.

The 29.5 rebounds per game Omaha accumulates rank 321st in the country, 1.7 fewer than the 31.2 its opponents grab.

Omaha knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (193rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6. It shoots 34.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33%.

Omaha wins the turnover battle by 1.7 per game, committing 10.6 (88th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.