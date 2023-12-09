The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) aim to end a four-game road losing streak at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

The Mavericks' 44.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Islanders have given up to their opponents (42.3%).

Omaha is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Islanders are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 300th.

The Mavericks' 74 points per game are only 4.5 more points than the 69.5 the Islanders give up to opponents.

Omaha has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

Omaha scores 85.8 points per game at home, and 59.5 away.

The Mavericks allow 59.8 points per game at home, and 75.5 on the road.

Omaha knocks down more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (5.3). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.7%) than away (31.3%).

Omaha Upcoming Schedule