The Omaha Mavericks (5-5) will attempt to snap a four-game road losing skid at the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET.

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends

Omaha has covered four times in five games with a spread this season.

The Mavericks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Texas A&M-CC has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Islanders games have gone over the point total just once this season.

