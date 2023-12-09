Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Omaha Mavericks (3-4) meet the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at American Bank Center. This clash will start at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Omaha Players to Watch
- Garry Clark: 7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lance Amir-Paul: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dian Wright-Forde: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Dease: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Dayne Prim: 5.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas A&M-CC Players to Watch
- Clark: 7.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amir-Paul: 9.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Wright-Forde: 10.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dease: 8.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Prim: 5.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Omaha vs. Texas A&M-CC Stat Comparison
|Texas A&M-CC Rank
|Texas A&M-CC AVG
|Omaha AVG
|Omaha Rank
|125th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|71.4
|246th
|154th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|68.9
|138th
|34th
|38.8
|Rebounds
|28.0
|334th
|14th
|13.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|296th
|264th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|6.7
|239th
|58th
|16.5
|Assists
|10.4
|318th
|273rd
|13.5
|Turnovers
|10.7
|94th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.