Chiefs vs. Bills Injury Report — Week 14
Scan the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs (8-4), which currently has eight players listed, as the Chiefs ready for their matchup against the Buffalo Bills (6-6) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 10 at 4:25 PM .
The Chiefs enter the matchup after losing 27-19 to the Green Bay Packers in their last game on December 3.
Their last time out, the Bills fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 37-34.
Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Isiah Pacheco
|RB
|Shoulder
|Out
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|Pectoral
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jerick McKinnon
|RB
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Hip
|Full Participation In Practice
|Donovan Smith
|OT
|Neck
|Out
|Drue Tranquill
|LB
|Concussion
|Out
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Darius Harris
|LB
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Buffalo Bills Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Josh Allen
|QB
|Right shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Taylor Rapp
|S
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Leonard Floyd
|DE
|Wrist
|Full Participation In Practice
|Von Miller
|LB
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|Wrist
|Questionable
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
Chiefs vs. Bills Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: CBS
Chiefs Season Insights
- The Chiefs rank eighth in total offense this season (362.6 yards per game), but they've been thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 297.7 yards allowed per game.
- The Chiefs own the 11th-ranked offense this season (22.9 points per game), and they've been more effective on defense, ranking third-best with only 17.3 points allowed per game.
- The Chiefs are compiling 252.7 passing yards per game on offense (eighth in the NFL), and they rank sixth defensively with 183 passing yards allowed per game.
- Kansas City is averaging 109.9 rushing yards per game on offense this year (16th in NFL), and is giving up 114.7 rushing yards per game (19th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- With 14 forced turnovers (23rd in NFL) against 20 turnovers committed (24th in NFL), the Chiefs' -6 turnover margin ranks 26th in the league.
Chiefs vs. Bills Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-1)
- Moneyline: Chiefs (-120), Bills (+100)
- Total: 48.5 points
