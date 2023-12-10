The Wyoming Cowgirls (3-2) will face the Creighton Bluejays (5-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

Creighton vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 10

Sunday, December 10 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Creighton Players to Watch

Allyson Fertig: 11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Malene Pedersen: 9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK Emily Mellema: 8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8 PTS, 2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tess Barnes: 9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Marta Savic: 6.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

