Creighton vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 10
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (6-1) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-3) at Arena-Auditorium has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-61, heavily favoring Creighton to take home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 10.
The Bluejays' last outing on Sunday ended in a 115-62 win against Northern Iowa.
Creighton vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Creighton vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 75, Wyoming 61
Other Big East Predictions
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- On November 24 against the Michigan State Spartans, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 14) in our computer rankings, the Bluejays notched their signature win of the season, an 83-69 victory at a neutral site.
- The Bluejays have tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two).
- Creighton has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).
Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-69 over Michigan State (No. 14) on November 24
- 79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 27) on November 19
- 57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 74) on November 23
- 81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 102) on November 10
- 115-62 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 146) on December 3
Creighton Leaders
- Lauren Jensen: 18.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.0 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (12-for-44)
- Morgan Maly: 16.3 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (18-for-51)
- Emma Ronsiek: 16.4 PTS, 46.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Mallory Brake: 5.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.7 BLK, 55.9 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 7.0 PTS, 46.2 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays outscore opponents by 17.2 points per game (posting 77.6 points per game, 57th in college basketball, and allowing 60.4 per contest, 121st in college basketball) and have a +120 scoring differential.
