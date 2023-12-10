Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justin Watson has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), facing the Buffalo Bills. The Bills are conceding the eighth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 203.3 per game.

So far this year Watson has 20 grabs (on 39 targets) for 332 yards and two scores, averaging 33.2 yards per game.

Watson vs. the Bills

Watson vs the Bills (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Buffalo has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Bills this year.

No player has recorded more than one TD reception against Buffalo on the season.

The Bills allow 203.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bills' defense ranks 16th in the league with 16 passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Justin Watson Receiving Props vs. the Bills

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-111)

Watson Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Watson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 55.6% of his games (five of nine).

Watson has 8.7% of his team's target share (39 targets on 450 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 39 times this season, averaging 8.5 yards per target.

Watson has had a touchdown catch in two of 10 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has two total touchdowns this season (6.9% of his team's 29 offensive TDs).

Watson (five red zone targets) has been targeted 7.7% of the time in the red zone (65 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Watson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 11 TAR / 5 REC / 53 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

