Sunday's contest that pits the Michigan State Spartans (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Michigan State. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on December 10.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 71, Nebraska 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-1.5)

Michigan State (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Nebraska is 5-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Michigan State's 3-4-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cornhuskers are 4-4-0 and the Spartans are 1-6-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +98 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.9 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game to rank 133rd in college basketball and are allowing 66.4 per outing to rank 76th in college basketball.

Nebraska prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.2 boards. It is pulling down 37.3 rebounds per game (43rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.1 per outing.

Nebraska connects on 8.2 three-pointers per game (121st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.2 on average.

The Cornhuskers' 98.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 109th in college basketball, and the 84.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 65th in college basketball.

Nebraska and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Cornhuskers commit 10.4 per game (76th in college basketball) and force 10.6 (290th in college basketball play).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.